CWC Invites Tender for Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site - 2024_CWC_822406_2

About Central Warehousing Corporation

Central Warehousing Corporation is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, which was established under 'The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962.

About Tender

Central Warehousing Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CWC_822406_2

Tendering Authority: Central Water Commission

Brief: corrigendum : construction of 02 nos. mtbms at lachen and laven/passingdang site and construction of approach path for bakcha site under sid, cwc, gangtok

Description: construction of 02 nos. mtbms at lachen and laven/passingdang site and construction of approach path for bakcha site under sid, cwc, gangtok 737102 : sikkimopen tendercentral water commission- dowr rd and gr||teesta basin organisation - kolkata||se investigation circle - gangtok||sikkim investigation division - gangtok

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.89 Lacs

EMDINR 7.78 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 25-09-2024

Opening Date: 27-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE, SID, CWC, GANGTOK

Contact Address: GANGTOK SIKKIM