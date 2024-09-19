CWC Invites Tender for Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site - 2024_CWC_822406_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site and other online tender notices published by the Central Warehousing Corporation
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Central Warehousing Corporation
Central Warehousing Corporation is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, which was established under 'The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962.
Central Warehousing Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of 02 Nos. Mtbms at Lachen and Laven/Passingdang Site.
Reference No: 2024_CWC_822406_2
Tendering Authority: Central Water Commission
Brief: corrigendum : construction of 02 nos. mtbms at lachen and laven/passingdang site and construction of approach path for bakcha site under sid, cwc, gangtok
Description: construction of 02 nos. mtbms at lachen and laven/passingdang site and construction of approach path for bakcha site under sid, cwc, gangtok 737102 : sikkimopen tendercentral water commission- dowr rd and gr||teesta basin organisation - kolkata||se investigation circle - gangtok||sikkim investigation division - gangtok
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 3.89 Lacs
EMDINR 7.78 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-09-2024
Opening Date: 27-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): EE, SID, CWC, GANGTOK
Contact Address: GANGTOK SIKKIM