Department Of Fisheries Invites Tender for Maintenance of Maintenance of Office Building for the Fishery Assistant of Upthakali Circle - 2024_FISH_51464_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Maintenance of Office Building for the Fishery Assistant of Upthakali Circle, under Dharmanagar Sub-Division, North Tripura District other online tender notices published by the Department Of Fisheries.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Maintenance of Office Building for the Fishery Assistant of Upthakali Circle, under Dharmanagar Sub-Division, North Tripura District and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Fisheries.
About Department Of Fisheries
Department of Fisheries is a Bangladesh government department under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock responsible for regulating the fisheries industry in Bangladesh. Kh. Mahbubul Haque is the Director General of the Department of Fisheries.
About Tender
Department Of Fisheries requests a proposal for the tender for the Maintenance of Office Building for the Fishery Assistant of Upthakali Circle, under Dharmanagar Sub-Division, North Tripura District.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_FISH_51464_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Fisheries
Brief: Maintenance of Office Building for the Fishery Assistant of Upthakali Circle, under Dharmanagar Sub-Division, North Tripura District
Description: maintenance of office building for the fishery assistant of upthakali circle , under dharmanagar sub-division, north tripura district 799260 : upthakali circle, dharmanagar
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 4.25 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.05 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 31-08-2024
Opening Date: 31-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dharmanagar, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer(FY)
Contact Address: Directorate of Fisheries, Gurkhabasti, Agartala