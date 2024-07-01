Department Of Irrigation Invites Tender for RENOVATION OF DAKHINDOL LIS POINT - 2024_ID_37784_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for RENOVATION OF DAKHINDOL LIS POINT NO 1 and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Irrigation.

About Department Of Irrigation

About Tender

Department Of Irrigation requests a proposal for the Tenders for theRENOVATION OF DAKHINDOL LIS POINT NO 1.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ID_37784_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Irrigation

Brief: RENOVATION OF DAKHINDOL LIS POINT NO 1

Description: RENOVATION OF DAKHINDOL LIS POINT NO 1 UNDER 784175 : Dakhindol, Sootea

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024

Opening Date: 19-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer

Contact Address: O/O, the E.E. Sootea Division(Irrigation)

