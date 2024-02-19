DOA Invites Tender for Construction of Internal Road at Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra West Tripura - 2024_AGRI_47095_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Internal Road at Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra West Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Internal Road at Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra West Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Construction of Internal Road at Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra West Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_47095_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Construction Of Internal Road At Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra West Tripura
Description: construction of internal road at horticulture research complex nagicherra west tripura 799004 : nagicherra open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 50.62 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.01 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 17-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 22-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-03-2024
Opening Date: 02-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer Agri West Agartala
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura