DOA Invites Tender for Infrastructure Development Facilities in Agri Produce Markets in Tripura - 2024_AGRI_46926_1

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Infrastructure Development Facilities in Agri Produce Markets in Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_46926_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Infrastructure Development Facilities In Agri Produce Markets At Teliamura Under Khowai District

Description: infrastructure development facilities in agri produce markets at teliamura under khowai district 799205 : teliamura open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.00 CR.

EMD: INR 9.99 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-02-2024

Opening Date: 27-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Khowai, Tripura, India

Location 2: Teliamura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura

Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura