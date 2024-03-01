DOA Invites Tender for Installation of 01 No of Sbdtw at Krishak Bandhu Kendra at Old Agartala Agri Sub Division - 2024_AGRI_47696_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Installation of 01 No of Sbdtw at Krishak Bandhu Kendra at Old Agartala Agri Sub Division and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Installation of 01 No of Sbdtw at Krishak Bandhu Kendra at Old Agartala Agri Sub Division.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_47696_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Installation Of 01 No Of Sbdtw At Krishak Bandhu Kendra At Old Agartala Agri Sub Division

Description: installation of 01 no of sbdtw at krishak bandhu kendra at old agartala agri sub division 799008 : old agartalaopen tenderdirector agriculture||directorate of agriculture||chief engineer agriculture||executive engineer west

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.68 Lacs

EMD: INR 3.36 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024

Opening Date: 11-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura

Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura