DOA Invites Tender for Installation of 01 No of Sbdtw at Krishak Bandhu Kendra Bamutia Agri Sub Division Agartala - 2024_AGRI_47692_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Installation of 01 No of Sbdtw at Krishak Bandhu Kendra Bamutia Agri Sub Division Agartala.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_47692_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Installation Of 01 No Of Sbdtw At Krishak Bandhu Kendra Bamutia Agri Sub Division Agartala
open tender: director agriculture||directorate of agriculture||chief engineer agriculture||executive engineer west
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.68 Lacs
EMD: INR 3.36 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024
Opening Date: 11-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura