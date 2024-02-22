DOA Invites Tender for Renovation Of 1st Floor Rooftop Room at Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Agartala - 2024_AGRI_47193_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation Of 1st Floor Rooftop Room at Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Renovation Of 1st Floor Rooftop Room at Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Department Of Agriculture
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Renovation Of 1st Floor Rooftop Room at Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Agartala.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_47193_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Renovation Of 1st Floor Rooftop Room At Directorate Of Horticulture And Soil Conservation Agartala For Use Of The Project Implantation Unit Under Trest World Bank Aided Project
Description: renovation of 1st floor rooftop room at directorate of horticulture and soil conservation agartala for use of the project implantation unit under trest world bank aided project 799001 : agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 19.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 39.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-03-2024
Opening Date: 04-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer West Agartala Tripura
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer West Department of Agriculture and F W Agartala Tripura