DOA Invites Tender for Setting Up of New Agri. Development Research Cum Training Centre in Tripura - 2024_AGRI_47144_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Setting Up of New Agri. Development Research Cum Training Centre in Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_47144_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Setting Up Of New Agri. Development Research Cum Training Centre With It Facilities At Jubarajnagar Under Jubarajnagar Agri. Sub-Division 2nd Call
Description: setting up of new agri. development research cum training centre with it facilities at jubarajnagar under jubarajnagar agri. sub-division 2nd call 799253 : jubarajnagar,dharmanagar open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.21 CR.
EMDINR 4.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 17-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024
Opening Date: 26-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dharmanagar, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer (Agri) North
Contact Address: office of the EENorth,DMN