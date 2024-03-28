DOA Invites Tender for Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25 - 2024_AGRI_48592_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25 and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Agriculture.

About Department Of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_48592_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture

Brief: Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25

Description: supply of 2650 mt mop fertilizer 799001 : dte. of agriculture, krishi bhawan, agartala open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 17.91 CR.

EMD: INR 35.83 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 13-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-04-2024

Opening Date: 05-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Agriculture, Govt of Tripura

Contact Address: Supply of 2650 MT MOP Fertilizer during 2024-25