DOA Invites Tender for Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25 - 2024_AGRI_48592_1

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC & FW) is one of the three constituent Departments of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the other two being Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries (DAHD & F) and Department of Agricultural Research and Education
Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25.
Reference No: 2024_AGRI_48592_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Agriculture
Brief: Supply Of 2650 Mt Mop Fertilizer During 2024-25
Description: supply of 2650 mt mop fertilizer 799001 : dte. of agriculture, krishi bhawan, agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 17.91 CR.
EMD: INR 35.83 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-04-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-04-2024
Opening Date: 05-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Agriculture, Govt of Tripura
Contact Address: Supply of 2650 MT MOP Fertilizer during 2024-25