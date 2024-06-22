Doordarshan Invites Tender for Refurbishing Of Internal Electrical Installation - 05/EE(E)/GHY/NIT/2024-25 Dated 19-06-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Refurbishing Of Internal Electrical Installation With New Copper Wiring/ Rewiring and other online tender notices published by the Doordarshan.

About Doordarshan

Doordarshan (abbreviated as DD; lit. 'distant vision, television') is an Indian state-owned public television broadcaster founded by the Government of India, owned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and one of Prasar Bharati's two divisions. As one of India's largest broadcasting organisations in studio and transmitter infrastructure, it was established on 15 September 1959. Doordarshan, which also broadcasts on digital terrestrial transmitters, provides television, radio, online and mobile services throughout metropolitan and regional India and overseas.

About Tender

Doordarshan requests a proposal for the tender for the Refurbishing Of Internal Electrical Installation With New Copper Wiring/ Rewiring, Sdb, Mcbs, P/F Energy Saving Led Fittings Inside Studio Complex & Dg Room, Pump Room Panel Etc. Akashvani.

Tender Details

Reference No: 05/EE(E)/GHY/NIT/2024-25 Dated 19-06-2024

Tendering Authority: Doordarshan

Brief: Refurbishing Of Internal Electrical Installation With New Copper Wiring/ Rewiring, Sdb, Mcbs, P/F Energy Saving Led Fittings Inside Studio Complex & Dg Room, Pump Room Panel Etc. Akashvani

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 6.07 Lacs

EMD: INR 12.14 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 590.00

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 28-06-2024

Opening Date: 28-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.