DoT Invites Tender for Renovation Of Tourist Lodge - 2024_DOT_37689_1

Assam's Tourism Department was established in the year 1958. It has come a long way since it's humble beginning and today Tourism in the state has gained universal acceptance as a potent engine for comprehensive socio-economic development.
Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the tenders for the
Renovation Of Tourist Lodge, Tezpur.
Reference No: 2024_DOT_37689_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism
Brief: Renovation Of Tourist Lodge, Tezpur
Description: renovation of tourist lodge, tezpur 784001 : tezpur, assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 49.52 Lacs
EMD: INR 99.03 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024
Opening Date: 03-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, ATDC Ltd.
Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, ATDC Ltd., Paltanbazar, Guwahati-8