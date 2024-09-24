DSE Invites Tender for Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex in Dimapur-2024_DSE_692_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex in Dimapur and other online tender notices published by the Department of Secondary Education
Department of Secondary Education requests a proposal for the tenders for the Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex (lsc) - government high school (ghs) sitimi under Kiphire district
Reference No: 2024_DSE_692_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Departmen
Brief: Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex (lsc) - government high school (ghss) medziphema under chumoukedima district
Description: infrastructural development of lighthouse school complex (lsc) - government higher secondary school (ghss) medziphema under chumoukedima district 797106 : ghss medziphema
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 14.96 Crore
EMD: INR 14.96 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-10-2024
Opening Date: 21-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Person (Optional): PROJECT DIRECTOR
Contact Address: DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION, BAYAVU HILL, KOHIMA