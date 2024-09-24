DSE Invites Tender for Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex in Dimapur-2024_DSE_692_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex in Dimapur and other online tender notices published by the Department of Secondary Education

Secondary education begins in grade 9 and lasts until grade 12. The secondary stage is broken into two, two year cycles, generally referred to as General/Lower Secondary School, or 'Standard X', and Upper/Senior Secondary School, or 'Standard XII'. Secondary education helps children to prepare themselves for their future choices of going to either college or university. It encourages knowledge and information sharing, research and transformation and also provides students with the skills needed to meet the ever-changing markets.

Department of Secondary Education requests a proposal for the tenders for the Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex (lsc) - government high school (ghs) sitimi under Kiphire district

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DSE_692_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Departmen

Brief: Infrastructural Development of Lighthouse School Complex (lsc) - government high school (ghss) medziphema under chumoukedima district

Description: infrastructural development of lighthouse school complex (lsc) - government higher secondary school (ghss) medziphema under chumoukedima district 797106 : ghss medziphema

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 14.96 Crore

EMD: INR 14.96 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 21-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-10-2024

Opening Date: 21-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): PROJECT DIRECTOR

Contact Address: DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION, BAYAVU HILL, KOHIMA

