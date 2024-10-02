FCI Invites Tender for Construction of Cement Concrete Road and Drain at Fsd Bairabi Mizoram - 2024_FCI_828273_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Cement Concrete Road and Drain at Fsd Bairabi Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the

Construction of Cement Concrete Road and Drain at Fsd Bairabi Mizoram.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_828273_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India Brief construction of cement concrete road and drain at fsd bairabi mizoram balance work for the fy 2024 25

Description: construction of cement concrete road and drain at fsd bairabi mizoram balance work for the fy 2024 25 788162 : fci bairabi open tender food corporation of india||regional office, nef,fci,mfpd

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.01 CR.

EMD: INR 6.02 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM CE

Contact Address: FCI RO NEF Mowali mowroh Shillong