FCI Invites Tender for Goods Transport Services - Per Mt - Food Grains, Road Transport Contract - GEM/2024/B/4912098

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for Goods Transport Services - Per Mt - Food Grains, Road Transport Contract.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4912098

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: Goods Transport Services - Per Mt - Food Grains, Road Transport Contract Ex Rly Siding Fsd Tinsukia To Fsd Anini Via Weighbridge; As Per Mtf; As Per Mtf- Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: transport contract ex rly siding fsd tinsukia to fsd aninivia weighbridge; as per mtf; as per mtf

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 75.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.50 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-05-2024

Opening Date: 24-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Department of Food and Public Distribution