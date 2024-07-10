FCI Invites Tender for Renovation Work At Fci Fsd Dharmanager Sh Raising Of Floor - 2024_FCI_815424_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Renovation Work At Fci Fsd Dharmanager Sh Raising Of Floor and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Renovation Work At Fci Fsd Dharmanager Sh Raising Of Floor and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Food Corporation Of India

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for Renovation Work At Fci Fsd Dharmanager Sh Raising Of Floor.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_815424_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: Renovation Work At Fci Fsd Dharmanager Sh Raising Of Floor At Sector A B And Other Repairing Works And Paintings Etc Fy 2024 25

Description: renovation work at fci fsd dharmanager sh raising of floor at sector a b and other repairing works and paintings etc fy 2024 25 799250 : fci fsd dharmanagaropen tender food corporation of india||regional office, nef,fci,mfpd

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.48 CR.

EMD: INR 4.97 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-07-2024

Opening Date: 31-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dharmanagar, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM CE

Contact Address: REGIONAL OFFICE NEF REGION SHILLONG MAWLAI MAWROH SHILLONG 793008