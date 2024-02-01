FCI Invites Tender for Replacement of G.I Sheet to Profile Sheet in Meghalaya - 2024_FCI_792592_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Replacement of G.I Sheet to Profile Sheet in Meghalaya and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for Replacement of G.I Sheet to Profile Sheet in Meghalaya.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FCI_792592_1

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Brief: Replacement Of G.I Sheet To Profile Sheet Of Of Storage Sheds At Godown And Painting As Per New Colour Code At Fci Fsd Tura, Meghalaya Fy 2023-24 2nd Call

Description: replacement of g.i sheet to profile sheet of of storage sheds at godown and painting as per new colour code at fci fsd tura, meghalaya fy 2023-24 2nd call 794101 : fci fsd tura open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 41.64 Lacs

EMD: INR 83.28 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-02-2024

Opening Date: 09-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AGM CE

Contact Address: FCI RO NEF