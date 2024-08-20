FCI Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing and Commissioning of Silent Dg set at Fsd Churachandpur - 2024_FCI_821415_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation Testing and Commissioning of Silent Dg set at Fsd Churachandpur under Manipur Region and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.
Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the
supply installation testing and commissioning of silent dg set at fsd churachandpur under manipur region including allied electrical and civil works fy 2024 25
Reference No: 2024_FCI_821415_1
Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India
Description: supply installation testing and commissioning of silent dg set at fsd churachandpur under manipur region including allied electrical and civil works fy 2024 25 795128 : churachanpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 6.36 Lacs
EMD: INR 12.71 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024
Opening Date: 28-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Churachandpur, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): AGM EM
Contact Address: AGM EM FCI RO Manipur