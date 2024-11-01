FCI Invites Tender for Warehousing Service- Lumpsum Quote Based - Hiring of Godown at Kokrajhar - GEM/2024/B/5560322

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Warehousing Service- Lumpsum Quote Based - Hiring of Godown at Kokrajhar and other online tender notices published by the Food Corporation Of India .

About FCI

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is a statutory body created and run by the Government of India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, formed by the enactment of Food Corporation Act, 1964[2] by the Parliament of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director, who is a central government civil servant of the IAS cadre. It was set up in 1965 with its initial headquarters at Chennai. Later this was moved to New Delhi. It also has regional centers in the capitals of the states.

About Tender

Food Corporation Of India requests a proposal for the tender for the

warehousing service- lumpsum quote based - hiring of godown at kokrajhar under pws lease only basis; as per mtf; godown without services; hardware & software by the buyer-msme exemption - no | startup exemption - no

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5560322

Tendering Authority: Food Corporation Of India

Description:

- mtf; godown without services; hardware & software by thebuyer

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.91 CR.

EMD: INR 3.63 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 19-11-2024

Opening Date: 19-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Department of Food and Public Distribution

Contact Phone 2: No

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.