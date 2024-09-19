Forest Department Invites Tender for Repair and Renovation of Staff Chamber - B/WAWL/TENDER/Non Plan/2024/1745

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Repair and Renovation of Staff Chamber at the Field Directorate, Nameri Tiger Reserve and other online tender notices published by the Forest Department.
The Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam is a department under the Government of Assam.
Forest Department requests a proposal For the Tender for
Repair and Renovation of Staff Chamber at the Field Directorate, Nameri Tiger Reserve.
Reference No: B/WAWL/TENDER/Non Plan/2024/1745
Tendering Authority: Forest Department
Description: repair and renovation of staff chamber at the field directorate, nameri tiger reserve
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 7.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 14.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 05-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-10-2024
Opening Date: 05-10-2024
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division.
Contact Address: Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division, Dolabari, Tezpur.