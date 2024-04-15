GoM Invites Tender For Development Of Tourism Infrastructure For Adventure Tourism And Hospitality Complex - 75374568

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development Of Tourism Infrastructure For Adventure Tourism And Hospitality Complex and other online tender notices published by the Government Of Meghalaya.

About GoM

The Government of Meghalaya also known as the State Government of Meghalaya, is the supreme governing authority of the Indian state of Meghalaya and its 11 districts. It consists of an executive, led by the Governor of Meghalaya, a judiciary and a legislative branch. Like other states in India, the head of state of Meghalaya is the Governor, appointed by the President of India on the advice of the Union Government. His or her post is largely ceremonial. The Chief Minister is the head of government and is vested with most of the executive powers. Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya, and houses the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) and the Secretariat. The Meghalaya High Court, located in Shillong, Meghalaya, exercises the jurisdiction and powers in respect of cases arising in the State of Meghalaya.

About Tender

Government Of Meghalaya requests a proposal for the tenders for Development Of Tourism Infrastructure For Adventure Tourism And Hospitality Complex.

Tender Details

Tendering Authority: Government Of Meghalaya

Brief: Development Of Tourism Infrastructure For Adventure Tourism And Hospitality Complex At Nongkhnum River Island, West Khasi Hills.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.17 CR.

Document Fee: INR 9.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-04-2024

Opening Date: 24-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India