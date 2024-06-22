Health And Family Welfare Department Invites Tender for Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine - 2024_HF_48986_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine and other online tender notices published by the Health And Family Welfare Department.

About Health And Family Welfare Department Tripura

Tripura is one of the smallest state in the country located at Northeast India, covers 10,491.69 square km. and bordered by Bangladesh to the North, South, and West.

In 15 October, 1949, the princely state merged with the Indian Union. Initially, a part 'C' state, it became a Union territory with the reorganization of states in 1956. In 1972, Tripura attained the status of a full-fledged state.

Tripura comes second next to Assam in-respect of population and population density among the North Eastern States of India. As per 2011 census the state population is 36,73,917 with 18,74,376 males and 17,99,541 females.

The sex ratio of the state is 960 females per thousand males, higher than the national ratio 940. The density of population is 350 persons per square kilometer according to Census 2011.

The health care infrastructure is divided into three tiers – the primary health care network, a secondary care system comprising district and sub-divisional hospitals and tertiary hospitals providing specialty and super specialty care.

About Tender

Health And Family Welfare Department requests a proposal for the tender for the Open E-Tender For Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5068061

Tendering Authority: Health And Family Welfare Department

Brief: Corrigendum : Open E-Tender For Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine

Description: open e-tender for procurement of ayurvedic medicine 799001 : tripura

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 3.76 CR.

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 14-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-06-2024

Opening Date: 28-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of Health Services

Contact Address: Directorate of Health Services

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.