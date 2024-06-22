Health And Family Welfare Department Invites Tender for Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine - 2024_HF_48986_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine and other online tender notices published by the Health And Family Welfare Department.
Tripura is one of the smallest state in the country located at Northeast India, covers 10,491.69 square km. and bordered by Bangladesh to the North, South, and West.
In 15 October, 1949, the princely state merged with the Indian Union. Initially, a part 'C' state, it became a Union territory with the reorganization of states in 1956. In 1972, Tripura attained the status of a full-fledged state.
Tripura comes second next to Assam in-respect of population and population density among the North Eastern States of India. As per 2011 census the state population is 36,73,917 with 18,74,376 males and 17,99,541 females.
The sex ratio of the state is 960 females per thousand males, higher than the national ratio 940. The density of population is 350 persons per square kilometer according to Census 2011.
The health care infrastructure is divided into three tiers – the primary health care network, a secondary care system comprising district and sub-divisional hospitals and tertiary hospitals providing specialty and super specialty care.
Health And Family Welfare Department requests a proposal for the tender for the Open E-Tender For Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5068061
Tendering Authority: Health And Family Welfare Department
Brief: Corrigendum : Open E-Tender For Procurement Of Ayurvedic Medicine
Description: open e-tender for procurement of ayurvedic medicine 799001 : tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 3.76 CR.
EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-06-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 14-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 28-06-2024
Opening Date: 28-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Health Services
Contact Address: Directorate of Health Services