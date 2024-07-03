IAF Invites Tender for Repair And Overhauling Service - GEM/2024/B/5111886

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair And Overhauling Service - Computer Printers; Samsung And Epson and other online tender notices published by the Indian Air Force
The Indian Air Force (IAF) requests a proposal for the tenders for the
Repair And Overhauling Service - Computer Printers;Samsung And Epson; Yes; Buyer Premises - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5111886
Tendering Authority: Indian Air Force
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 50.30 Thousand
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024
Opening Date: 12-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs