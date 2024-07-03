IAF Invites Tender for Repair And Overhauling Service - GEM/2024/B/5111886

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair And Overhauling Service - Computer Printers; Samsung And Epson and other online tender notices published by the Indian Air Force

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Repair And Overhauling Service - Computer Printers; Samsung And Epson and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Air Force

About IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks third amongst the air forces of the world. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. It was officially established on 8 October 1932 as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire which honoured India's aviation service during World War II with the prefix Royal. After India gained independence from United Kingdom in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was kept and served in the name of Dominion of India. With the government's transition to a Republic in 1950, the prefix Royal was removed.

About Tender

The Indian Air Force (IAF) requests a proposal for the tenders for the

Repair And Overhauling Service - Computer Printers;Samsung And Epson; Yes; Buyer Premises - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5111886

Tendering Authority: Indian Air Force

Brief: Repair And Overhauling Service -Computer Printers;Samsung And Epson; Yes; Buyer Premises - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description: - repair and overhauling service - computer printers;samsung and epson; yes; buyer premises

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 50.30 Thousand

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024

Opening Date: 12-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.