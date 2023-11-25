IIL Invites Tenders For Design, Engineering, Sitc Of Electro Mechanical System in Sikkim - 2023_IRCON_166519_1

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the For Design, Engineering, Sitc Of Electro Mechanical System in Sikkim.

About IIL

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), is under the ownership of Indian Railways , Ministry of Railways , Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956. IRCON was registered as the Indian Railway Construction International Limited, a wholly owned entity of the Indian Railways. Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad. Ircon has since diversified into other transport and infrastructure segments and with its expanded scope of operations around the world, the name was changed to Indian Railway International Ltd. in October 1995.

About Tender

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), requests a proposal for the tenders for Design, Engineering, Sitc Of Electro Mechanical System in Sikkim.

Tender Details

Reference No.: 2023_IRCON_166519_1

Tendering Authority: Ircon International Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Design, Engineering, Sitc Of Electro Mechanical System Which Includes 33_11kv Substations And 11_0.433kv Substations, 33kv And 11kv Power Cable Network, Dg Sets, Ventilation And Control System, Lighting, Ups System Etc... Package_t8 To T14, Em



Description: ircon_2046_nfr_srrp_t8_t14_em 737132 : tista to rangpo (sikkim) open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As Per tender Documents

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 489.06 CR.

EMD: INR 2.51 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-09-2023

Last Date for Submission: 12-02-2024

Opening Date: 13-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director Electrical

Contact Address: IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD, C4 DISTRICT CENTRE SAKET NEWDELHI-11001

