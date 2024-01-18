IIL Invites Tenders for Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim - 2023_IRCON_177090_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim and other online tender notices published by Ircon International Limited, Assam
About IIL
Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), is under the ownership of Indian Railways , Ministry of Railways , Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956. IRCON was registered as the Indian Railway Construction International Limited, a wholly owned entity of the Indian Railways. Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad. Ircon has since diversified into other transport and infrastructure segments and with its expanded scope of operations around the world, the name was changed to Indian Railway International Ltd. in October 1995.
Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), requests a proposal for the tenders for Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim.
Reference No. 2023_IRCON_177090_1
Tendering Authority: Ircon International Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Dev. Of Main St. Bul(T1) For Rangpo St. (Related To Train Operation, Passenger Handling, Goods/Parcel Handling Areas Incl Station App Road, Landscaping, Sewage Treatment Plant Etc In Const. Of Sivok Rangpo New Bg Rail Line Project, Ne Frontier Rly
Description: dev. of main st. bul(t1) for rangpo st. (related to train operation, passenger handling, goods/parcel handling areas incl station app road, landscaping, sewage treatment plant etc in const. of sivok rangpo new bg rail line project, ne frontier rly 737132 : rangpo, sikkim open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As Per tender Documents
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 187.55 CR.
EMDINR 99.78 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 50.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-12-2023
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-12-2023
Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024
Opening Date: 02-02-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): ED/SW
Contact Address: C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi
