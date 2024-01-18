IIL Invites Tenders for Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim - 2023_IRCON_177090_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim and other online tender notices published by Ircon International Limited, Assam

About IIL

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), is under the ownership of Indian Railways , Ministry of Railways , Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956. IRCON was registered as the Indian Railway Construction International Limited, a wholly owned entity of the Indian Railways. Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad. Ircon has since diversified into other transport and infrastructure segments and with its expanded scope of operations around the world, the name was changed to Indian Railway International Ltd. in October 1995.

About Tender

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), requests a proposal for the tenders for Development of Rangpo Station in Sikkim.

Tender Details

Reference No. 2023_IRCON_177090_1

Tendering Authority: Ircon International Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Dev. Of Main St. Bul(T1) For Rangpo St. (Related To Train Operation, Passenger Handling, Goods/Parcel Handling Areas Incl Station App Road, Landscaping, Sewage Treatment Plant Etc In Const. Of Sivok Rangpo New Bg Rail Line Project, Ne Frontier Rly

Description: dev. of main st. bul(t1) for rangpo st. (related to train operation, passenger handling, goods/parcel handling areas incl station app road, landscaping, sewage treatment plant etc in const. of sivok rangpo new bg rail line project, ne frontier rly 737132 : rangpo, sikkim open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As Per tender Documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 187.55 CR.

EMDINR 99.78 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 50.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-12-2023

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-12-2023

Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024

Opening Date: 02-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED/SW

Contact Address: C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi

Official Document