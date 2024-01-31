IIL Invites Tenders for Modification of Passenger Terminal Building in Tripura - 2024_IRCON_183331_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Modification of Passenger Terminal Building in Tripura and other online tender notices published by Ircon International Limited, Assam

About IIL

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), is under the ownership of Indian Railways , Ministry of Railways , Government of India and an engineering & construction corporation, specialized in transport infrastructure. The subsidiary was established in 1976, by the Indian Railways under the Indian Companies Act 1956. IRCON was registered as the Indian Railway Construction International Limited, a wholly owned entity of the Indian Railways. Its primary charter was the construction of railway projects in India and abroad. Ircon has since diversified into other transport and infrastructure segments and with its expanded scope of operations around the world, the name was changed to Indian Railway International Ltd. in October 1995.

About Tender

Ircon International or Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), requests a proposal for the tenders for Modification of Passenger Terminal Building in Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_IRCON_183331_1

Tendering Authority: Ircon International Limited

Brief: Modification Of Passenger Terminal Building At Nischintapur Yard In Connection With Agartala Akhaura New Rail Link Project

Description: modification of passenger terminal building at nischintapur yard 799003 : agartala limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.08 CR.

EMD: INR 2.16 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-02-2024

Opening Date: 14-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): General Manager Civil

Contact Address: Agartala Akhaura New Rail Link Project Agartala Railway Station Office complex Siddhi Ashram Badharghat, Agartala West Tripura 799003