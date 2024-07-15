IIM Invites Tender for Supply Of Switches And Access Points - 2024_RGIIM_814460_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of Switches And Access Points and other online tender notices published by the Indian Institute Of Management.

About IIM

Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong or IIM-S) is a public, fully autonomous management institute in the city of Shillong, Meghalaya. It was the seventh Indian Institute of Management to be established in India.

Founded in 2007, IIM Shillong offers postgraduate, doctoral, and executive programmes in management education, and Management Development Programmes (MDPs) spanning different streams of management. Admissions to the institute are based on scores obtained in the Common Admission Test (CAT) and further the group discussion and personal interview rounds. In addition, the institute has a Centre for Development of North Eastern Region (CEDNER), constituted to offer programmes relevant to the local community and society of the state and the region. This is small article about this institutions.

About Tender

Indian Institute Of Management requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply Of Switches And Access Points.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_RGIIM_814460_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Institute Of Management

Brief: Supply Of Switches And Access Points

Description: nit for supply of switches and access points 793018 : iim shillong

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 49.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 23-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director, IIM Shillong

Contact Address: IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong 793018, Meghalaya

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.