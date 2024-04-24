IIT-Guwahati Invites Tender for Repair And Renovation Of Toilets At Mathematics Department (E-Block) In Academic Complex - 2024_IITG_804532_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair And Renovation Of Toilets At Mathematics Department (E-Block) In Academic Complex and other online tender notices published by the Indian Institute Of Technology.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Repair And Renovation Of Toilets At Mathematics Department (E-Block) In Academic Complex and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Institute Of Technology

About IIT

The Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) are Centrally Funded Technical Institutes located across India. They are under the ownership of the Ministry of Education of the Government of India and are governed by the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961. The Act declares them as Institutes of National Importance and lays down their powers, duties, and framework for governance as the country's premier institutions in the field of technology. The act currently lists twenty-three IITs. Each IIT has autonomy and is linked to others through a common council called the IIT Council, which oversees their administration. The Minister of Education of India is the ex officio chairperson of the IIT Council.

About Tender

The Indian Institute of Technology requests proposal for Repair And Renovation Of Toilets At Mathematics Department (E-Block) In Academic Complex.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_IITG_804532_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Institute Of Technology

Brief: Repair And Renovation Of Toilets At Mathematics Department (E-Block) In Academic Complex

Description: repair and renovation of toilets at mathematics department (e-block) in academic complex 781039 : iit guwahati

open tender: indian institute of technology guwahati||administration - iitg||engineer section - iitg

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 29.09 Lacs

EMD: INR 58.20 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-04-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-05-2024

Opening Date: 03-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): HoS Maintenance

Contact Address: IPM SECTION, IIT GUWAHATI