Indian Army Invites Tender for supply of as per boq - server 10 core 32gb 500gb ssd 1.2 tb hdd - GEM/2024/B/5160749

About Indian Army

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply of as per boq - server 10 core 32gb 500gb ssd 1.2 tb hdd.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5160749

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

supply of as per boq - server 10 core 32gb 500gb ssd 1.2 tb hdd 21.5 inch led microsoft server 2022 std , desktop pc core i5 8gb 512 gbssd 21.5inch led win pro , projector 4000 lumens dlp ,mfd ink tank color a3 , nvr with 2tb capacity , l2manageable 24 port switch , cctv camera , 55 inch 4k display unit , utm , ups 5 kva , utp cable drum , networking rack 12 u , power strip extn , crimping tool ,rj45 box of 100 , rj11 box of 100 , usb to vga conv , hdmito vga , hdmi cables 25mtr , hdmi spliter , vga splitter ,usb extn cable 3.0 15 mtr , usb to rj 45 connector , digitallan tester

Quantity 82

Description: as per boq - display unit , utm , ups 5 kva , utp cable drum , networking rack 12 u , power strip extn , crimping tool ,rj45 box of 100 , rj11 box of 100 , usb to vga conv , hdmito vga , hdmi cables 25mtr , hdmi spliter , vga splitter ,usb extn cable 3.0 15 mtr , usb to rj 45 connector , digitallan tester

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024

Opening Date: 21-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs