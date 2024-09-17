Indian Army invites tender for supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application - GEM/2024/B/5388409

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, and its professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. Two officers have been conferred with the rank of field marshal, a five-star rank, which is a ceremonial position of great honor. The Indian Army was formed in 1895 alongside the long established presidency armies of the East India Company, which too were absorbed into it in 1903. The princely states had their own armies, which were merged into the national army after independence. The units and regiments of the Indian Army have diverse histories and have participated in several battles and campaigns around the world, earning many battle and theatre honors before and after Independence

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5388409

Tendering Authority: Indian Army

Brief: supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application (diesel and gasoline) as per is: 13656 | quantity | 886620 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 886620

Description: internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application (diesel and gasoline) as per is: 13656

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.82 CR.

EMD: INR 32.45 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 04-10-2024

Opening Date: 04-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: New Delhi, Delhi, India

Location 2: Pune, Maharashtra, India

Location 3: Gurdaspur, Punjab, India

Location 4: Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India

Location 5: Darjeeling, West Bengal, India

Location 6: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

Location 7: Ambala, Haryana, India

Location 8: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India

Location 9: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India

Location 10: Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India

Location 11: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Location 12: Jalandhar, Punjab, India

Location 13: Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India

Location 14: Bathinda, Punjab, India

Location 15: Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, India

Location 16: Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Location 17: Hisar, Haryana, India

Location 18: Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Location 19: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Location 20: Bikaner, Rajasthan, India

Location 21: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Location 22: Kamrup, Assam, India

Location 23: Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs