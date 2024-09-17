Indian Army invites tender for supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application - GEM/2024/B/5388409

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application and other online tender notices published by the Indian Army.
Tender for the supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application.
Tender Details
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5388409
Tendering Authority: Indian Army
Brief: supply of - internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application (diesel and gasoline) as per is: 13656 | quantity | 886620 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no
Quantity: 886620
Description: internal combustion engine crankcase oils for automotive application (diesel and gasoline) as per is: 13656
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 10.82 CR.
EMD: INR 32.45 Lacs
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 04-10-2024
Opening Date: 04-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: New Delhi, Delhi, India
Location 2: Pune, Maharashtra, India
Location 3: Gurdaspur, Punjab, India
Location 4: Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India
Location 5: Darjeeling, West Bengal, India
Location 6: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Location 7: Ambala, Haryana, India
Location 8: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India
Location 9: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Location 10: Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Location 11: Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Location 12: Jalandhar, Punjab, India
Location 13: Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Location 14: Bathinda, Punjab, India
Location 15: Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, India
Location 16: Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Location 17: Hisar, Haryana, India
Location 18: Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Location 19: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Location 20: Bikaner, Rajasthan, India
Location 21: Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Location 22: Kamrup, Assam, India
Location 23: Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs