Indian Army Invites Tender for supply of mca proj 28 sect 47 - inj dexamethasone 4 point 4mg vial of 2ml - GEM/2024/B/5219552

About Indian Army

About Tender

Indian Army requests a proposal for the tender for the supply of mca proj 28 sect 47 - inj dexamethasone 4 point 4mg vial of 2ml.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5219552

Tendering Authority: Indian Arm

Brief: supply of mca proj 28 sect 47 - inj dexamethasone 4 point 4mg vial of 2ml , inj diclofenacsodium , inj dicyclomine hcl 20mg 2ml , inj etophyllin plustheophyllin 2ml , inj neurobion forte , inj ondansetron 8mg, inj pantoprazole 40mg , inj paracetamol 150mg slac mlamp of 2ml , inj pheniramine maleate 22 point 75mg 2ml

Quantity: 11723

Description: mca proj 28 sect 47 - comma 60ml , syp albendazole 10ml , syp amoxycillinclavulanic acid bott of 30ml , syp amoxycilline bott of 30ml, syp antacid gel dried aluminium hyroxide gel 170ml , sypcefixime 50mg slac 5ml comma 30ml , syp cetrizine 60ml ,syp chlorpheniramine pcm phenylephrine 60ml commoncold.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024

Opening Date: 02-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Military Affairs