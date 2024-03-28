IOCL Invites Tender for Annual Rate Contract For Civil Works Related To Implementation Of Schemes - 2024_GR_176287_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Annual Rate Contract For Civil Works Related To Implementation Of Schemes and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Annual Rate Contract For Civil Works Related To Implementation Of Schemes.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_GR_176287_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Annual Rate Contract For Civil Works Related To Implementation Of Schemes Issued By Various Departments Of Guwahati Refinery
annual rate contract for civil works related to implementation of schemes issued by various departments of guwahati refinery
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As mentioned in NIT under PQC
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 09-04-2024
Last Date for Submission: 09-04-2024
Opening Date: 10-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Deputy General Manager, Contract Cell
Contact Address: Contract Cell, Guwahati Refinery, Noonmati, Guwahati