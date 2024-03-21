IOCL Invites Tender for Arc For Hire Charges For Erection Of Pandal, Floral Decoration - 2024_GR_176148_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Arc For Hire Charges For Erection Of Pandal, Floral Decoration and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Arc For Hire Charges For Erection Of Pandal, Floral Decoration.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_GR_176148_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Arc For Hire Charges For Erection Of Pandal, Floral Decoration, Providing Chairs, Table Etc. To Facilitate Different Functions, Festivals In Guwahati Refinery

Description: arc for hire charges for erection of pandal, floral decoration, providing chairs, table etc. to facilitate different functions/ festivals in guwahati refinery 781020 : guwahati refinery, iocl 781020 open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As mentioned in NIT under PQC

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-04-2024

Opening Date: 03-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Deputy General Manager, Contract Cell

Contact Address: Contract Cell, Guwahati Refinery, Noonmati, Guwahati