IOCL Invites Tender for Civil, Structural Work for Setting Up in House Statutory Testing Painting Shed in Dimapur - 2024_ERO_175574_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Civil, Structural Work for Setting Up in House Statutory Testing Painting Shed in Dimapur.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ERO_175574_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Civil, Structural Work For Setting Up In House Statutory Testing Painting Shed At Lpg Bottling Plant, Dimapur

Description: civil , structural work for setting up in house statutory testing painting shed at lpg bottling plant, dimapur 797115 : indane bottling plant dimapur limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.83 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 01-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-03-2024

Opening Date: 04-03-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): VIPIN KUMAR

Contact Address: 9th Floor, Indian Oil Bhavan, 2 Gariahat Road, Dhakuria, Kolkata- 700068.