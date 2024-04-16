IOCL Invites Tender for Comprehensive Overhauling Repair And Maintenance Of Fire Engine With Supply Of Critical Spares At Lpg Bp Agartala - 2024_NEISO_176682_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Comprehensive Overhauling Repair And Maintenance Of Fire Engine With Supply Of Critical Spares At Lpg Bp Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Comprehensive Overhauling Repair And Maintenance Of Fire Engine With Supply Of Critical Spares At Lpg Bp Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Comprehensive Overhauling Repair And Maintenance Of Fire Engine With Supply Of Critical Spares At Lpg Bp Agartala.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NEISO_176682_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Comprehensive Overhauling Repair And Maintenance Of Fire Engine With Supply Of Critical Spares At Lpg Bp Agartala - Cylinder Liner Assembly, Piston Assembly, Piston Ring Set, Main Bearing: Dv10 Std, Con Rod Bearing, Bearing Small End Bush, Thrust Washer, Connecting Rod Assembly With Small End Bush, Cylinder Head Gasket, Gasket: Cylinder Head 1 Thk, Joint For Rocket Cover.

Description: overhauling r and m of fire engine at lpg bp agartala 799008 : lpg bp agartalasingleindianoil||marketing||north east integrated state office||lpg

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 12.54 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-04-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-04-2024

Opening Date: 24-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(P), AGARTALA BP

Contact Address: LPG BP Agartala R.K Nagar,Khayerpur Agartala,Tripura