IOCL Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall at Iocl Dimapur Depot, Nagaland - 2024_ERO_175055_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of Boundary Wall at Iocl Dimapur Depot, Nagaland.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ERO_175055_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall , Service Water Tank And Dismantling Of Existing Structures At Iocl Dimapur Depot , Nagaland

Description: indian oil iooad state office engineering invite tender for construction of boundary wall , service water tank and dismantling of existing structures at iocl dimapur depot , nagaland. 811101 : iocl dimapur depot , nagaland limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: NA

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.96 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-02-2024

Opening Date: 20-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): A K DAS

Contact Address: EASTERN REGION OFFICE, REGIONAL CONTRACT CELL, IndianOil Bhavan, 9th Floor, Central Wing, 2, Gariahat Road (South), Dhakuria, Kolkata 700068