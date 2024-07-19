IOCL Invites Tender for Consultancy Service For Power System Study And Performance Test On Gas Turbine - GEM/2024/B/5013296

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Consultancy Service For Power System Study And Performance Test On Gas Turbine and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Consultancy Service For Power System Study And Performance Test On Gas Turbine and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Consultancy Service For Power System Study And Performance Test On Gas Turbine.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5013296

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Consultancy Service For Power System Study And Performance Test On Gas Turbine For Grid Islanding At Iocl Bongaigaon Refinery - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: system study and performance test on gas turbine forgrid islanding at iocl bongaigaon refinery

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 77.29 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 26-07-2024

Opening Date: 26-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED