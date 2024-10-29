IOCL Invites Tender for Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly - 2024_MKTHO_181130_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly.
Reference No: 2024_MKTHO_181130_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: corrigendum : design, detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, transportation, supply, fabrication, assembly, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical, instrumentation and automation system for iocl lpg bottling plant project at umiam, meghala
Description: electrical, instrumentation and automation system for iocl lpg 793103 : umiam open tender indianoil||marketing||marketing ho||contract cell
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 15.72 CR.
EMD: INR 3.93 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024
Opening Date: 12-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Umiam, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): GM(Contracts)
Contact Address: Indian Oil Bhavan G-9, Ali Yavar Jung Marg, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051