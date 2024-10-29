IOCL Invites Tender for Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly - 2024_MKTHO_181130_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Design, Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Inspection, Transportation, Supply, Fabrication, Assembly.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MKTHO_181130_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : design, detailed engineering, procurement, inspection, transportation, supply, fabrication, assembly, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical, instrumentation and automation system for iocl lpg bottling plant project at umiam, meghala

Description: electrical, instrumentation and automation system for iocl lpg 793103 : umiam open tender indianoil||marketing||marketing ho||contract cell

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 15.72 CR.

EMD: INR 3.93 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024

Opening Date: 12-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Umiam, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GM(Contracts)

Contact Address: Indian Oil Bhavan G-9, Ali Yavar Jung Marg, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051