IOCL Invites Tender for Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at New Ro at Within 2 Km from Rajgarh Chariali - 2024_ERO_181982_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at New Ro at Within 2 Km from Rajgarh Chariali.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ERO_181982_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: development of new a site retail outlet at new ro at within 2 km from rajgarh chariali towards balijan on pmgsy road, village-dulane, district-papumpare, state-arunachal pradesh

Description: development of new a site retail outlet at new ro at within 2 km from rajgarh chariali towards balijan on pmgsy road, village-dulane, district-papum pare, state-arunachal pradesh 791110 : district-papum pare,arunachal pradesh limited indian oil||marketing||eastern region office||contract cell

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.42 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-11-2024

Opening Date: 25-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Papum pare, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): General Manager (Materials and Contracts)

Contact Address: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (MD) EASTERN REGION OFFICE, REGIONAL CONTRACT CELL, IndianOil Bhavan, 7th Floor, East Wing, 2, Gariahat Road (South), Dhakuria,Kolkata-700068.