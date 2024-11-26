IOCL Invites Tender for Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at Within 3 Kms from Rampur Chariali, Barpeta - 2024_ERO_181836_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at Within 3 Kms from Rampur Chariali, Barpeta and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at Within 3 Kms from Rampur Chariali, Barpeta.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ERO_181836_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: development of new a site retail outlet at within 3 kms from rampur chariali, barpeta doulashal road (nh 427) towards doulashal

Description: development of new a site retail outlet at within 3 kms from rampur chariali, barpeta doulashal road (nh 427) towards doulashal 781305 : district nalbari assamopen tender indianoil||marketing||eastern region office||contract cell

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.33 CR.

EMD: INR 58.29 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-12-2024

Opening Date: 09-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Nalbari, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GM Ic Materials and Contracts ERO

Contact Address: 7th Floor, Indian Oil Bhavan, 2 Gariahat Road, Dhakuria, Kolkata- 700068