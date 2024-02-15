IOCL Invites Tender for Modernization of B Site Ro Ms Satyanarayan Service station in Kamrup - 2024_ERO_175289_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Modernization Of B Site Ro Ms Satyanarayan Service station in Kamrup and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Modernization Of B Site Ro Ms Satyanarayan Service station in Kamrup.
Reference No: 2024_ERO_175289_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Modernization Of B Site Ro Ms Satyanarayan Servicestation Ro Code 190698 At Gota Nagar Jalukbari Guwahati Dist Kamrup Metro Assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: NA
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.20 CR.
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024
Opening Date: 27-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Uttam Kumar Shaw,AO-II,GR7
Contact Address: Indian Oil Corporation Limited Md Eastern Region Office Regional Contract Cell 9th Floor Indian Oil Bhavan 2 Gariahat Road south Dhakuria Kolkata700068