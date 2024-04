IOCL Invites Tender for Painting Of Walls Structures With Lettering Jobs As Well As Miscellaneous Civil Works - 2024_NEISO_176651_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Painting Of Walls Structures With Lettering Jobs As Well As Miscellaneous Civil Works and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Painting Of Walls Structures With Lettering Jobs As Well As Miscellaneous Civil Works.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NEISO_176651_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Painting Of Walls Structures With Lettering Jobs As Well As Miscellaneous Civil Works At Lpg Bp Agartala - Civil And Painting Works At Lpg Bp Agartala

Description: civil and painting works at lpg bp agartala 799008 : lpg bp agartalalimitedindianoil||marketing||north east integrated state office||lpg

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.79 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-04-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-04-2024

Opening Date: 24-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(P), AGARTALA BP

Contact Address: LPG BP Agartala R.K Nagar, Khayerpur Agartala, Tripura