IOCL Invites Tender for Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam - 2024_REFHQ_174557_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_174557_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Installation And Construction Of New Tanks Including Allied Civil Mechanical And Electrical Works For Dr 1 Expansion Project Of Indian Oil Corporation Limited Digboi Refinery Assam

Description: supply installation and construction of new tanks including allied civil mechanical and electrical works for dr 1 expansion project of indian oil corporation limited digboi refinery assam 786171 : iocl digboi refinery assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 28.33 Lacs

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-01-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024

Opening Date: 27-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SANKHA PANDA

Contact Address: TECHNIP ENERGIES INDIA LIMITED, A4 SECTOR 1 NOIDA