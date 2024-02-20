IOCL Invites Tender for Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam - 2024_REFHQ_174557_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Installation and Construction of New Tanks in Assam.
Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_174557_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Installation And Construction Of New Tanks Including Allied Civil Mechanical And Electrical Works For Dr 1 Expansion Project Of Indian Oil Corporation Limited Digboi Refinery Assam
Description: supply installation and construction of new tanks including allied civil mechanical and electrical works for dr 1 expansion project of indian oil corporation limited digboi refinery assam 786171 : iocl digboi refinery assam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMD: INR 28.33 Lacs
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-01-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-02-2024
Opening Date: 27-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SANKHA PANDA
Contact Address: TECHNIP ENERGIES INDIA LIMITED, A4 SECTOR 1 NOIDA