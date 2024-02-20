IOCL Invites Tender for Supply Of - Solid Foam, Oct, H/R Poly, H/C Tank (Q3) in Assam - GEM/2024/B/4541267

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of - Solid Foam, Oct, H/R Poly, H/C Tank (Q3) in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of - Solid Foam, Oct, H/R Poly, H/C Tank (Q3) in Assam.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4541267
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of - Solid Foam, Oct, H/R Poly, H/C Tank (Q3) , Solid Foam Oct Size 203.2mm X 3.0m , Nyl Reinf Nitrile Rubber, 2.5, H/C Tank | Quantity | 600 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Description-:oct size 203.2mm x 3.0m , nyl reinf nitrilerubber, 2.5, h/c tank
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Document Fee: (Not mentioned)
/
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 23-02-2024
Opening Date: 23-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED