IOCL Invites Tender for Supply Of Spare Bulk Power Supplies Item No. 10_power Supply Unit 24v Dc, 40 Amps , Item No. 20_24v Dc 20a Power Supply - GEM/2024/B/4811286

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of Spare Bulk Power Supplies Item No. 10_power Supply Unit 24v Dc, 40 Amps , Item No. 20_24v Dc 20a Power Supply .

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4811286

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of Spare Bulk Power Supplies Item No. 10_power Supply Unit 24v Dc, 40 Amps , Item No. 20_24v Dc 20a Power Supply , Item No. 30_regulated Power Supply, 24vdc, 10a , Item No. 40_diode-O-Ring,10-30v Dc,40a , Item No. 50_diode Oring Unit ,24v,20a , Item No. 60_diode Oring Unit ,24v,10a - Quantity | 140 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: n1ne23076 supply of spare bulk power supplies - 40_diode-o-ring,10-30v dc,40a , item no. 50_diodeoring unit , 24v,20a , item no. 60_diode oring unit,24v,10a

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 29-04-2024

Opening Date: 29-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED