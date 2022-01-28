IOCL Invites Tenders For The Custom Bid for Services - GEM/2022/B/1890087

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Custom Bid for Services, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Cum Comprehensive Maintenance of Various HVAC Systems and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About IOCL

Indian Oil is an Indian government corporation. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India headquartered in New Delhi.The government corporation is ranked 212th on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations as of 2021. It is the largest government-owned oil corporation in the country, with a net profit of $6.1 billion for the financial year 2020-21. As of 31 March 2021, Indian Oil's employee strength is 31,648, out of which 17,762 are executives and 13,876 non-executives, while 2,775 are women, comprising 8.77% of the total workforce.

Indian Oil's business interests overlap the entire hydrocarbon value-chain, including refining, pipeline transportation, marketing of petroleum products, exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and petrochemicals Indian Oil has ventured into alternative energy and globalization of downstream operations. It has subsidiaries in Sri Lanka (Lanka IOC),Mauritius (IndianOil (Mauritius) Ltd) and the Middle East (IOC Middle East FZE).

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Custom Bid for Services, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Cum Comprehensive Maintenance of Various HVAC Systems installed under new projects new ss 35 36 lpg cr bsvi srr at Bongaigaon refinery in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. GEM/2022/B/1890087 Tendering Authority Indian Oil Corporation Limited Brief custom bid for service s – annual maintenance contract (amc) cum comprehensive maintenance of various hvac systems installed under new projects new ss 35 36 lpg cr bsvi srr at bongaigaon refinery. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 81.74 Lacs EMD INR 81.74 Thousand

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 14-02-2022 Opening Date 14-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Address Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Indian Oil Corporation Limited Materials Iocl Bongaigaon Refinery

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

