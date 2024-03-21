ITBP Invites Tender for Providing Fixing And Installation Frp Hut At Mike5 Route - 2024_ITBP_801489_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Providing Fixing And Installation Frp Hut At Mike5 Route and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Providing Fixing And Installation Frp Hut At Mike5 Route and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Providing Fixing And Installation Frp Hut At Mike5 Route.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ITBP_801489_1

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: Providing Fixing And Installation Frp Hut At Mike5 Route At Tabeyongkong Gr 517445 Map Sheet No 82l1 Total 02 Nos For Night Halt Of 20th Bn Itb Police Sh Civil Work For Base Of Frp Hut

Description: itbp/shqlkb/engr/24-142-47 791001 : mike-5 patrol route of 20th bn open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 16.03 Lacs

EMD: INR 32.06 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-03-2024

Opening Date: 28-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIG, SHQ(LIKABALI),ITBP

Contact Address: Upper Colony, Likabali, Distt-Lower Siang (A.P.) Pin -791125