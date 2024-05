ITBP Invites Tender for Provision Of Water Supply Facility in Arunachal Pradesh - 2024_ITBP_806013_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provision Of Water Supply Facility in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the Provision Of Water Supply Facility in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ITBP_806013_1

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: Const Gos , Sos , Ors Living Accommodation Incl Kitchen And Dining Hall, Toilet Block For Ors, Provision Of Water Supply Facility And Providing Gi Barbed Wire Fencing At Kapuda In Forward Area Of Upper Dibang Valley Of Arunachal Pradesh

Description: const gos , sos , ors living accommodation incl kitchen and dining hall, toilet block for ors, provision of water supply facility and providing gi barbed wire fencing at kapuda in forward area of upper dibang valley of arunachal pradesh 792101 : upper dibang valley of arunachal pradeshopen tender dg, indo-tibetan border police force||ig, north eastern ftr,itbp||dig(prov),ftr hq,itbp

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 6.28 CR.

EMD: INR 12.56 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-05-2024

Opening Date: 28-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Upper Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Second In comamnd (Engr)

Contact Address: DIG SHQ(DBRG) ITBP, Dibrugarh, Assam