Manipur University Invites Tender for Construction of Emmrc Building - 2024_MU_799925_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Emmrc Building and other online tender notices published by the Manipur University
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Emmrc Building and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Manipur University
Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of Emmrc Building.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MU_799925_1
Tendering Authority: Manipur University
Brief: Construction Of Emmrc Building, Mu.
Description: construction of emmrc building, mu. 795001 : as per tender document open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 10.47 Lacs
EMD: INR 20.94 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-03-2024
Opening Date: 20-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer MU.
Contact Address: Manipur University Canchipur.