Manipur University Invites Tender for Construction of Emmrc Building - 2024_MU_799925_1

About MU

Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of Emmrc Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MU_799925_1

Tendering Authority: Manipur University

Brief: Construction Of Emmrc Building, Mu.

Description: construction of emmrc building, mu. 795001 : as per tender document open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.47 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.94 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-03-2024

Opening Date: 20-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer MU.

Contact Address: Manipur University Canchipur.