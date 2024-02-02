MeECL Invites Tender for Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Meghalaya - 2024_MeECL_1500_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Meghalaya and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

About MeECL

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.

About Tender

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Meghalaya.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1500_1

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited

Brief: Appointment Of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami) Service Provider For Smart Prepaid Metering In Meghalaya On Dbfoot(Design,Build,Finance,Own,Operate, And Transfer) Basis.

Description: appointment of advanced metering infrastructure (ami) service provider for smart prepaid metering in meghalaya on dbfoot basis. 793001 : meghalaya open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 307.82 CR.

EMD: INR 6.16 CR.

Document Fee: INR 50.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 29-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-02-2024

Opening Date: 07-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (Projects)

Contact Address: MeECL, Lumjingshai, Shillong