MeECL Invites Tender for Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Meghalaya - 2024_MeECL_1500_1

About MeECL

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.

About Tender

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Meghalaya.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1500_1

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited

Brief: Appointment Of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami) Service Provider For Smart Prepaid Metering In Meghalaya On Dbfoot(Design,Build,Finance,Own,Operate, And Transfer) Basis.

Description: appointment of advanced metering infrastructure (ami) service provider for smart prepaid metering in meghalaya on dbfoot basis. 793001 : meghalaya open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 307.82 CR.    

EMD: INR 6.16 CR.    

Document Fee: INR 50.00 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 29-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-02-2024

Opening Date: 07-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (Projects)

Contact Address: MeECL, Lumjingshai, Shillong

Attachment
PDF
137513223.pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited
